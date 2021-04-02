Red Cross accepting donations for Georgians impacted by tornadoes and severe weather

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Donations are still being accepted by the Red Cross as volunteers are continuing relief efforts in Midwest Georgia areas that were struck by tornadoes and severe weather last week.

A damage assessment by the Red Cross shows that more than 354 Georgia homes were destroyed or received major damage from tornadoes that swept through Alabama and Georgia on March 25. At least five people were killed.

Volunteers have already provided more than 430 hotel night stays and hundreds of delivered meals for those in need of safe lodging, according to the Red Cross. As of Wednesday, more than 350 households in storm-damaged Georgia counties have received hundreds of Red Cross emergency supplies including work gloves, tarps, collection bins, rakes, trash bags, and other clean-up items to help with their recovery.

“Our immediate priority is ensuring safe lodging, food, health resources and emotional support for those who need it,” said Job Director Shawn McCorry. “As the week progresses, Red Cross caseworkers will also begin helping impacted families take next steps toward their recovery, offering resources and assistance.”

As relief efforts continue, so do call for donations.

You can help people affected by spring tornadoes and floods by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or texting the words STORMS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to, and help people recover from these disasters.

