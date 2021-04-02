Advertisement

Person drives through front doors of Walmart in N.C.

Police said a person was in custody after driving into a Walmart in North Carolina on Friday.
Police said a person was in custody after driving into a Walmart in North Carolina on Friday.(Lileana Pearson/WBTV)
By WBTV staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A person was taken into custody after police say a vehicle was driven into a Walmart in Concord Friday morning.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Walmart on Thunder Road near Concord Mills Mall. Police said a person “drove into the structure,” but did not give further details.

At the scene, it appeared the vehicle went right into the front doors of the store, causing damage to the building.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The person’s name and possible charges have not been released.

No other information about the incident has been made public.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alpha Wildlife provided this photo of a snake that had nested inside a South Carolina...
Snake builds nest in a power outlet at S.C. home
Ben Tolliday met with Six Flags Engineer Larry Chickola and got a tour underneath the Twisted...
Ga. teen who built his own roller coaster gets a surprise from Six Flags professional
Monday was the first day for advance voting in Georgia and people showed up by the hundreds to...
Georgia continues to draw criticism over new voting law
Jarvis Sims and Tony McDonald were the former deputy administrators for the city of Augusta....
Two Augusta-Richmond deputy administrators relieved of duties
Gov. Brian Kemp has praised passage of a measure to get rid of the citizen's arrest law.
Kemp hails passage of legislation to repeal citizen’s arrest law in Georgia

Latest News

When asked whether the coronavirus vaccine would it be required for kids going to school, Molly...
S.C. superintendent doubts COVID-19 vaccine will ever be required for students
Vaccination card
Vaccination cards: What 2-state residents need to know
An Aiken County man is facing multiple charges for reportedly breaking into the Aiken County...
Monetta man charged in multiple burglaries at Aiken County animal shelter
The March increase — the most since August — was nearly double February’s gain of 468,000, the...
US employers add 916,000 jobs in March as hiring accelerates
Dinosaurs like this one are making a limited appearance at Eudora Farms.
Dinosaurs begin their visit to Aiken County drive-thru safari