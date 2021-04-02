Advertisement

Orangeburg Co. School District returns to 5-day in-person learning

By News 10 Staff
Apr. 1, 2021
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Officials with the Orangeburg County School District has announced it will be transitioning to 5-day in-person learning beginning Monday, April 19.

Schools will dismiss students two hours early on Fridays to allow student meal distribution services to continue for virtual learners. This time will also be allotted for teacher and staff planning, professional development, and collaboration.

Student meal pickup will still be available at each school campus.

Parents who are not comfortable with returning to full-time in-person learning may enroll their students in Orangeburg Online.

