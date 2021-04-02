New Georgia voting bill pushes leaders to promote voter education

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been one week since the Georgia voting bill was signed by Governor Brian Kemp and since then the conversation has only gotten louder.

With Georgia and the 140,000 registered voters in Richmond County facing some new rules, tonight during 100 Black Men of Augusta’s virtual town hall panelists talked about the importance of voter education.

Corey Johnson from the 100 Black Men of Augusta organization said, “The convenience aspect of it is going to be restricted somewhat.”

“I think that it’s never been more true that voters need a plan,” said Lynn Bailey, Richmond County Board of Election Director.

This bill will include shorter absentee application deadlines, required early voting hours on Saturdays, outside groups can’t hand out water or food to voters waiting in line, and there is going to be more state control over local election offices.

Some say the bill is protecting the integrity of elections, others say it’s an attack on voter rights.

House representative Park Cannon spoke for the first time today after her arrest at the state capitol last week.

“I believe the governor’s signing into law the most comprehensive voter suppression bill in the country is a far more serious crime,” said Cannon.

Cannon was arrested after knocking on Kemp’s door as he signed the bill. While she was knocking, lawsuits were piling up on Brad Raffensperger’s desk.

Brad Raffensperger, Secretary of State said, “That’s really what I expect to happen here. There’s no merit in these lawsuits. Activist groups tend to want to litigate at every tee that isn’t crossed and every I that isn’t dotted.”

Despite at least three lawsuits by civil rights groups, Raffesnperger says his office will come out on top.

Tomorrow afternoon, a rally against SB-202 hosted by the Augusta Area People’s Agenda Organization will take place at Diamond Lakes Regional Park. The event will include speakers from the board of elections office, school board, and National Action Network of the CSRA.

