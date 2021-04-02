Monetta man charged in multiple burglaries at Aiken County animal shelter

VIDEO: Viewer discretion may be advised.

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -An Aiken County man is facing multiple charges for reportedly breaking into the Aiken County Animal Shelter and stealing a female dog on several occasions dating back to 2019.

Deputies charged Donald James, 64, of Monetta with five counts of second degree, non-violent burglary on Thursday afternoon, according to arrest records.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office reported that James started breaking into the animal shelter, located on 199 Willow Run Road in Aiken, in February 2019. Each time he removed a female dog from its kennel.

Arrest warrants by the Sheriff’s Office describe five separate occasions when James reportedly broke into the shelter, either late at night or early in the morning, by jumping a fence that surrounds the property and breaking into the female dog’s kennel each time.

During the most recent break-in on Aug. 30, 2020, shelter officials noted that the one dog who was removed from its kennel had vaginal trauma, according to an incident report by the Sheriff’s Office.

James was taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Friday morning.

Captain Eric Abdallah with the Sheriff’s Office says the case is still an open investigation and additional charges may be forthcoming.

If anyone has any information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect, contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811.

