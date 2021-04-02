McMaster announces third 2021 PGA Tour event coming to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster says the Palmetto Championship at Congaree will become the third PGA Tour event to take place in South Carolina this year.

The state will sponsor this year’s event, to be held June 7-13 at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland.

McMaster said the state took advantage of a rare opportunity to sponsor the event and use funds that were budgeted for sports marketing.

“This is sports marketing on steroids,” he said. “We’re showcasing South Carolina to the world because everyone interested in golf is going to be watching, that’s for sure. And that’s a lot of folks.”

South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism Director Duane Parrish said they estimate the state’s sponsorship of the event and the advertising that comes with that to bring in an economic impact of over $50 million to the state.

The Palmetto Championship will mark three PGA Tour events in a row, with the Heritage taking place in April at Harbour Town in Hilton Head and the PGA Championship returning to the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island in May.

“I expect that we will be seeing ourselves on television and advertisements in sports channels, wall to wall during the entire time of those three months,” he said. “This presents our state, our people with a lifetime opportunity, one that will not happen again. We have the opportunity to tell the South Carolina success story in a new way to new people, and showcase our state and its successes, to the world.”

