Laney Walker farmers market celebrating grand opening this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday the American Heart Association, Augusta Locally Grown and Augusta-Richmond County Housing and Community Development are excited to invite the community to join the Laney Walker Farmers Market spring grand opening at 850 Laney Walker Boulevard.

There will be crafts and activities for children, and JaVonne Jones, a local violinist, will be playing live music.

The market will is open the first Friday of every month.

Food insecurity is a major challenge for communities in need. One in seven people in the CSRA are faced with chronic hunger every day and 54% of our community does not have access to healthy food options. This market is designed to increase social and economic access to our community’s most healthy foods for people of all income levels, but specifically to provide proper nourishment to our most vulnerable populations.

The market will continue doubling SNAP benefits, meaning when shoppers swipe their SNAP card at the market manager booth, they will receive $2 in market tokens for every $1 spent.

Since opening, the market has seen more than 800 shoppers and sold more than $5,000 in goods.

