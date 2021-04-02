Advertisement

Graham visits SC shooting range in protest of proposed Assault Weapons Ban

Sen. Lindsey Graham visited Palmetto State Armory in Greenville on Thursday to show his support...
Sen. Lindsey Graham visited Palmetto State Armory in Greenville on Thursday to show his support for the Second Amendment.(WIS)
By News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - Sen. Lindsey Graham visited Palmetto State Armory in Greenville on Thursday to show his support for the Second Amendment.

Graham fired off several practice rounds at the indoor shooting range and spoke about his opposition of the proposed legislation for an Assault Weapons Ban.

“There’s legislation being pushed by President Biden to ban assault weapons. We’ve been down that road before,” said Graham. “In 1994, there was an Assault Weapons Ban – the evidence indicates that there was really no change at all in crime, because the crooks are going to get a gun.”

After recent mass shootings in the United States, President Joe Biden has pushed Congress to ban assault style weapons and close loopholes in the background check system.

“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common sense steps that will saves lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” Biden said. “We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again.”

One of the guns Graham used at the shooting range on Thursday was an AR-style rifle – a weapon Graham says would fall under the Assault Weapons Ban.

“Now, why would anybody need to own an AR-15? If there is a breakdown of law and order, and that can happen, we’ve seen it happen in our major cities,” said Graham. “It’s not impossible to find yourself in the modern world without any police protection, because that’s just the way the times are in which we live in. We’re talking about defunding the police.”

