Ex-councilman in S.C. pleads guilty to lying on gun form

Trent Kinard
Trent Kinard(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A former county council member in South Carolina facing charges he sexually abusing girls has pleaded guilty to trying to buy a gun while under felony indictment.

Ex-Bamberg County Councilman Kerry Trent Kinard pleaded guilty Thursday to to a federal charge of lying on a document in an effort to purchase a firearm.

The 49-year-old Kinard faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced at a later date. He remains in jail awaiting trial for several criminal sexual conduct counts and other charges involving underage victims.

Kinard faces up to a life sentence if found guilty of those charges.

