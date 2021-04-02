Ex-councilman in S.C. pleads guilty to lying on gun form

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A former county council member in South Carolina facing charges he sexually abusing girls has pleaded guilty to trying to buy a gun while under felony indictment.

Ex-Bamberg County Councilman Kerry Trent Kinard pleaded guilty Thursday to to a federal charge of lying on a document in an effort to purchase a firearm.

The 49-year-old Kinard faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced at a later date. He remains in jail awaiting trial for several criminal sexual conduct counts and other charges involving underage victims.

Kinard faces up to a life sentence if found guilty of those charges.

