Advertisement

Driver killed in accident on I-26 in Orangeburg County

(KWTX)
By Live 5 News Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead following a vehicle accident on I-26 in Orangeburg County. It happened at 5:45 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 150.

Officials with the Highway Patrol said a 2014 Cadillac SUV ran off the roadway and hit a cable barrier. The driver of the SUV was killed in the crash.

Troopers said the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alpha Wildlife provided this photo of a snake that had nested inside a South Carolina...
Snake builds nest in a power outlet at S.C. home
An explosion and fire in Columbia County destroyed this 1988 Econoline van and left its...
Victim’s name, new details revealed on Columbia County van explosion, fire
Greenbrier High School
Greenbrier student sent to juvenile court over threatening message
Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people,...
Police: Gunman knew victims in California mass shooting
Monday was the first day for advance voting in Georgia and people showed up by the hundreds to...
Georgia continues to draw criticism over new voting law

Latest News

Researchers plan to use genetic testing to determine whether the box turtle is native to...
S.C. dealer arrested for trafficking vipers and turtles, possessing firearms
American flag
State budget outlines over $1 million for veteran cemetery in Augusta
A&M economist questions effectiveness of stimulus checks
What to do if you haven’t received your stimulus check
In Roanoke, elementary students have returned to the classroom for four days of in-person...
Orangeburg Co. School District returns to 5-day in-person learning