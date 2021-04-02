Driver killed in accident on I-26 in Orangeburg County
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead following a vehicle accident on I-26 in Orangeburg County. It happened at 5:45 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 150.
Officials with the Highway Patrol said a 2014 Cadillac SUV ran off the roadway and hit a cable barrier. The driver of the SUV was killed in the crash.
Troopers said the driver was wearing a seatbelt.
