Driver killed in accident on I-26 in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person is dead following a vehicle accident on I-26 in Orangeburg County. It happened at 5:45 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 150.

Officials with the Highway Patrol said a 2014 Cadillac SUV ran off the roadway and hit a cable barrier. The driver of the SUV was killed in the crash.

Troopers said the driver was wearing a seatbelt.

