Dinosaurs begin their visit to Aiken County drive-thru safari

SALLEY, S.C. (WRTDW/WAGT) - Eudora Farms is inviting families to take a prehistoric trip through time.

Today the zoo is opening up its Dino Hunt Safari.

The attraction is running from today until April 11.

They aren’t real dinosaurs, but life-size animatronic robots.

It’s the latest addition to Eudora Farms, which has 125 acres of adventure where you can drive around interacting with different animals

The owner of Eudora Farms says the memories made there are unforgettable.

“You can hear so much laughter and screaming and hollering,” Mark Nisbet said.

And now the drive-through safari is will have a couple of new additions to enhance the experience.

“We have about 30 to 40 acres that we are preparing to open up as part of the drive-through, and that’s probably going to be in the next month or two,” Nisbet said.

“We can kind of help minimize wait times then more cars can get in.”

The plans also include another option for people who want to get out of their cars and stretch their legs.

“A couple things we are trying to ramp up now one is the walking exhibit,” Nisbet said.

“It’s sort of a nature walk. It’s six exhibits one of them you are in a walk-through exhibit when you are in there with the parrots and different things like that.

“The last one that we are working on right now is our kangaroo, and it will have a boardwalk also, where people are able to walk through it.’

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.