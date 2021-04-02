Advertisement

Dinosaurs begin their visit to Aiken County drive-thru safari

By Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALLEY, S.C. (WRTDW/WAGT) - Eudora Farms is inviting families to take a prehistoric trip through time.

Today the zoo is opening up its Dino Hunt Safari.

The attraction is running from today until April 11.

They aren’t real dinosaurs, but life-size animatronic robots.

MORE | ‘Where hearts and hooves collide,’ the healing process begins

It’s the latest addition to Eudora Farms, which has 125 acres of adventure where you can drive around interacting with different animals

The owner of Eudora Farms says the memories made there are unforgettable.

“You can hear so much laughter and screaming and hollering,” Mark Nisbet said.

And now the drive-through safari is will have a couple of new additions to enhance the experience.

“We have about 30 to 40 acres that we are preparing to open up as part of the drive-through, and that’s probably going to be in the next month or two,” Nisbet said.

“We can kind of help minimize wait times then more cars can get in.”

The plans also include another option for people who want to get out of their cars and stretch their legs.

“A couple things we are trying to ramp up now one is the walking exhibit,” Nisbet said.

“It’s sort of a nature walk. It’s six exhibits one of them you are in a walk-through exhibit when you are in there with the parrots and different things like that.

“The last one that we are working on right now is our kangaroo, and it will have a boardwalk also, where people are able to walk through it.’

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alpha Wildlife provided this photo of a snake that had nested inside a South Carolina...
Snake builds nest in a power outlet at S.C. home
Ben Tolliday met with Six Flags Engineer Larry Chickola and got a tour underneath the Twisted...
Ga. teen who built his own roller coaster gets a surprise from Six Flags professional
Monday was the first day for advance voting in Georgia and people showed up by the hundreds to...
Georgia continues to draw criticism over new voting law
Jarvis Sims and Tony McDonald were the former deputy administrators for the city of Augusta....
Two Augusta-Richmond deputy administrators relieved of duties
Gov. Brian Kemp has praised passage of a measure to get rid of the citizen's arrest law.
Kemp hails passage of legislation to repeal citizen’s arrest law in Georgia

Latest News

When asked whether the coronavirus vaccine would it be required for kids going to school, Molly...
S.C. superintendent doubts COVID-19 vaccine will ever be required for students
Vaccination card
Vaccination cards: What 2-state residents need to know
An Aiken County man is facing multiple charges for reportedly breaking into the Aiken County...
Monetta man charged in multiple burglaries at Aiken County animal shelter
News 12 spotted Mel Gibson in downtown Augusta.
Road closure roundup: Downtown movie filming continues today