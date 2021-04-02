Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear and cool this evening with temperatures dropping into the 30s before midnight. Winds will be much calmer overnight and skies will be clear, which will allow temperatures to drop below freezing by early Saturday morning.

FIRST ALERT | Freezing temperatures look possible again early Saturday morning. Clear skies and calm winds tonight into Saturday morning will allow temperatures to bottom out in the upper 20s and low 30s. Saturday is looking beautiful with sunny skies and high temperatures a little warmer in the mid 60s. Winds will be light and variable during the day.

First Alert Saturday (WRDW)

Sunday morning looks cold, but we should stay above freezing with low temperatures expected to remain in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday is looking like another really nice day with high temperatures back to seasonal highs in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Dry and seasonal weather expected to stick around most of next week. Temperatures will gradually be getting warmer next week with highs back in the 80s by Tuesday.

Our next chance for rain looks to enter the forecast Thursday of next week. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.