Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

FREEZE WARNING late tonight until 9 AM Saturday. Dry next 5 days.
By Riley Hale
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear and cool this evening with temperatures dropping into the 30s before midnight. Winds will be much calmer overnight and skies will be clear, which will allow temperatures to drop below freezing by early Saturday morning.

FIRST ALERT | Freezing temperatures look possible again early Saturday morning. Clear skies and calm winds tonight into Saturday morning will allow temperatures to bottom out in the upper 20s and low 30s. Saturday is looking beautiful with sunny skies and high temperatures a little warmer in the mid 60s. Winds will be light and variable during the day.

First Alert Saturday
First Alert Saturday(WRDW)

Sunday morning looks cold, but we should stay above freezing with low temperatures expected to remain in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday is looking like another really nice day with high temperatures back to seasonal highs in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Dry and seasonal weather expected to stick around most of next week. Temperatures will gradually be getting warmer next week with highs back in the 80s by Tuesday.

Our next chance for rain looks to enter the forecast Thursday of next week. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ben Tolliday met with Six Flags Engineer Larry Chickola and got a tour underneath the Twisted...
Ga. teen who built his own roller coaster gets a surprise from Six Flags professional
Alpha Wildlife provided this photo of a snake that had nested inside a South Carolina...
Snake builds nest in a power outlet at S.C. home
Jarvis Sims and Tony McDonald were the former deputy administrators for the city of Augusta....
Two Augusta-Richmond deputy administrators relieved of duties
Monday was the first day for advance voting in Georgia and people showed up by the hundreds to...
Georgia continues to draw criticism over new voting law
Gov. Brian Kemp has praised passage of a measure to get rid of the citizen's arrest law.
Kemp hails passage of legislation to repeal citizen’s arrest law in Georgia

Latest News

Sunny, Cold morning
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Cold low temperatures near freezing expected the next few mornings. Staying dry through Easter...
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Freeze Warning
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
Rain comes to an end tonight. Much cooler the next few days. Freeze watch in effect for late...
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale