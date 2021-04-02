Advertisement

Crews battle flames in separate North Augusta, Edgefield County fires; injuries reported

By Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta firefighters battled a structure fire Friday afternoon in the 100 block of Chalet North Court.

The fire was reported at 4:59 p.m., and there were at least three patients, possibly more. At least two were children. Smoke inhalation and lacerations were likely, according to crews at the scene.

Heavy fire was reported in the interior of the building, but it was reported under control by 5:22 p.m.

The buildings at that address appeared to be two-story apartment or condominium buildings.

Around the same time, crews in Edgefield County battled a fire on Acorn Knoll Drive in Clarks Hill.

It was apparently a garage fire with heavy black smoke.

Dispatchers reported a fully involved garage fire on Acorn Null Drive just after 5 p.m. Fire crews are still on scene. No injuries have been reported but crews are still early into battling the fire, Capt. Jason Ramey with the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office said.

