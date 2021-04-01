South Carolina officials say a man was actually trying to break into a prison

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been arrested after he attempted to break into a South Carolina prison with backpacks filled with contraband, authorities said.

Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections announced the arrest of 19-year-old Nathaniel Jose Perez of Spartanburg who was found bleeding from apparent cuts from a fence at the Tyger River Correctional Institution in Enoree on Wednesday.

Authorities said a large hole had been cut into the fence, and some pieces of what appeared to be Perez’s clothing were found stuck there.

“Institution staff found Perez between an inner and outer fence after being alerted to activity in the upper prison yard,” corrections authorities said.

Perez was transported to a hospital where he was treated, released and transported to the Spartanburg County detention center. He is being charged with trespassing onto a correctional facility, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and attempting to furnish prisoners with contraband.

Officers reported that they confiscated four backpacks filled with contraband, including marijuana, cellphones, tobacco, alcohol and other items.

An arrest warrant stated that Perez admitted to cutting the fence in order to enter the prison to drop off contraband for inmates inside.

