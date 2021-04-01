Rep. Rick Allen to visit AU Health vaccination site

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Congressman Rick Allen will visit Augusta University’s Washington Square COVID-19 vaccination site Thursday afternoon.

The Augusta Republican, who represents the 12th Congressional District, is scheduled to be at the vaccination site located at 2834 Washington Rd at 3:30 p.m.

Allen’s visit comes a day after U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff was in town to visit a vaccination site at Craig-Houghton Elementary School. There, Ossoff announced just over $116 million from the American Rescue Plan is going to the Richmond County School System.

