Advertisement

Rep. Rick Allen to visit AU Health vaccination site

By Matthew Enfinger
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:09 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Congressman Rick Allen will visit Augusta University’s Washington Square COVID-19 vaccination site Thursday afternoon.

The Augusta Republican, who represents the 12th Congressional District, is scheduled to be at the vaccination site located at 2834 Washington Rd at 3:30 p.m.

Allen’s visit comes a day after U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff was in town to visit a vaccination site at Craig-Houghton Elementary School. There, Ossoff announced just over $116 million from the American Rescue Plan is going to the Richmond County School System.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alpha Wildlife provided this photo of a snake that had nested inside a South Carolina...
Snake builds nest in a power outlet at S.C. home
An explosion and fire in Columbia County destroyed this 1988 Econoline van and left its...
Victim’s name, new details revealed on Columbia County van explosion, fire
Greenbrier High School
Greenbrier student sent to juvenile court over threatening message
Early voting in the Georgia Senate runoffs.
After backlash, Delta CEO calls Georgia voting law ‘unacceptable’
Ferris wheel at the fair
Grovetown 2021 Spring Fair coming to town

Latest News

Michael Smith i working to tell the story of Hamburg, S.C.
Author of book on ghost town of Hamburg says past holds lessons for future
Golf
Updates on Augusta National Women's Amateur and Masters traffic
Author
Book tells the lost history of Hamburg, S.C.
This wreck closed Interstate 26 for a time in Orangeburg County.
Big-rig wreck closes I-26 for a time in Orangeburg County