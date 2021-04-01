Registration open for a fun filled Aiken children’s summer day camp

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Registration is officially open for a nine week summer day camp at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center!

Campers will create arts and crafts, explore the outdoors, enjoy entertainment from special guests, conduct science experiments, slide and swim in the new pool at Smith-Hazel, all while making new friends! Each themed weekly session encourages children to let their imagination run wild: Got Talent, Safari Week, Stars and Stripes, Discovery, A Bugs Life, Under the Sea, Wacky Week, Rolling thru Summer, and Color Wars.

This fun-filled camp is for children ages 5 – 12.

The cost is $75 per week for City Residents or $95 per week for individuals who reside outside of the City limits. Non-Residents without an annual Recreation Membership must pay an additional $20 non-resident fee per child, per session. Fun Funds, a youth scholarship program, is available to help off-set the cost of camp for those who qualify.

Parents will need to provide a lunch, snack, and drinks each day.

Day Camp is offered in weekly sessions; June 14 – August 13 from 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Carline drop-off begins at 7:30 AM and pickup ends at 5:30 PM. Camp will not be held Monday, July 5, 2021. Dates are subject to change based on local school calendars or other circumstances.

You can register for one session or all nine, but hurry because space is limited! Registration can be done in person at Odell Weeks or you can register online here.

For more information, call the Odell Weeks Activities Center at 803-642-7631 or visit the Aiken Parks and Rec Facebook page.

