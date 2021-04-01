Paine College athletics becomes member of the NCCAA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Paine College athletics will be joining the National Christian College Athletic Association this coming academic year.

The NCCAA announced on Thursday that the organization had approved Paine College for membership.

The Lions will compete as an NCCAA Division 1 South Region member beginning July 1. Paine will sponsor men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball while also adding men’s and women’s golf in the fall of 2022.

“We are indeed excited to join the National Christian College Athletic Association,” Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones, President of Paine College, said in a news release. “Consistent with the mission of the NCCAA, we will be able to use athletics and athletic competitions to further develop spiritually-centered student-athletes to assume positions of leadership and service.”

Since 1968, the NCCAA has grown to encompass over 100 Christian colleges nationwide, both liberal arts and Bible colleges.

“On behalf of our student-athletes, and the entire Paine College community we are very excited to be joining the National Christian College Athletic Association,” Selina Kohn, director of athletics, said in a news release. “Joining the NCCAA will allow Paine to continue to emphasize our spiritual values, ethical and social responsibility, and academic excellence while accomplishing athletic endeavors.”

“This announcement puts huge smiles on the faces of the Paine College Family,” said Michael Thurmond, Chairman of the Paine College Board of Trustees. “We look forward to continuing long-standing HBCU rivalries and establishing new traditions as we move into the next chapter in Paine athletics.”

