Local health centers to receive millions from American Rescue Plan

Three local health centers will be receiving nearly $12 million from the American Rescue Plan.
Three local health centers will be receiving nearly $12 million from the American Rescue Plan.(WCJB)
By Matthew Enfinger
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three local health centers will be receiving nearly $12 million from the American Rescue Plan.

Senators Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock announced that more than 30 community health centers will get around $143 million dollars in funding from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Neighborhood Improvement Project, Inc. and Christ Community Health Services Augusta, Inc. in Richmond County will receive $3,625,500 and $2,261,750, respectively.

East Georgia Healthcare Center, Inc. in Emanuel County will receive $5,799,750.

Officials hope to put the money toward health care services and vaccine distribution.

