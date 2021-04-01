Advertisement

K-9 helps border agents discover fentanyl hidden inside breakfast burritos

The fentanyl-stuffed burritos were inside the backpack of a 37-year-old man traveling in an SUV.
The fentanyl-stuffed burritos were inside the backpack of a 37-year-old man traveling in an SUV.(Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, Ariz. (CNN) - Border officials busted a man trying to smuggle opioids hidden inside breakfast burritos.

A Customs and Border Protection K-9 alerted them to the drugs at an immigration checkpoint in Arizona on Monday. The fentanyl-stuffed burritos were inside the backpack of a 37-year-old man traveling in an SUV.

Officials arrested the man and seized the drugs.

The drugs weighed in at more than 5 pounds and had a street value of nearly $60,000.

Fentanyl is of specific concern to law enforcement because it is a large component of the opioid crisis.

This marks the second time in as many months officials have intercepted drug-laced breakfast food. In February, federal agents in Cincinnati found nearly $3 million worth of corn flakes coated with cocaine heading for Hong Kong from South America.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alpha Wildlife provided this photo of a snake that had nested inside a South Carolina...
Snake builds nest in a power outlet at S.C. home
An explosion and fire in Columbia County destroyed this 1988 Econoline van and left its...
Victim’s name, new details revealed on Columbia County van explosion, fire
Greenbrier High School
Greenbrier student sent to juvenile court over threatening message
Early voting in the Georgia Senate runoffs.
After backlash, Delta CEO calls Georgia voting law ‘unacceptable’
Ferris wheel at the fair
Grovetown 2021 Spring Fair coming to town

Latest News

Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
WHO: Europe’s vaccination program is “unacceptably slow”
Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
Courteney Batya Ross: Death of mom had profound impact on George Floyd
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
US allows 2 more over-the-counter COVID-19 home tests
Courteney Batya Ross, George Floyd's girlfriend, talked Thursday about how George Floyd was 'a...
LIVE: Testifying during Chauvin trial, George Floyd’s girlfriend recalls the first time they met
Paine College athletics will be joining the National Christian College Athletic Association...
Paine College athletics becomes member of the NCCAA