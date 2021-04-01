Health officials warn against spring break travel, TSA continues to screen millions of travelers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Spring break is here and that means decision time for many families: Stay home or travel?

Doctors say it’s still risky to travel even if you’ve been vaccinated. And they worry it could increase the spread of COVID-19. But many say that guidance isn’t stopping many from boarding a flight.

“Were going to use as many precautions as we can. We got all the alcohol sanitizer wipes,” said Eric Thompson, who decided he was going through with his travel plans to Florida.

He said his family and him have been cooped up in the house for too long and needed a break. They plan to be very careful while in Florida though, and stay at their rental home with just their family.

Although they decided to get out of town, they do have concerns since this will be their first flight since the pandemic started.

“We’re going to try to do everything we can to go and be safe,” he said. “At some point we’re going to have to travel so we’re just going to try and do everything we can. Wear a mask, distance as much as we can.”

And they’re not the only ones traveling.

The TSA has screened more than a million people each day for 20 days in a row. The last time that happened was before the pandemic shutdowns in February of 2020.

“We had made such progress. Number had been trending down but I am concerned they are beginning to creep back up again,” said Dr. Ryan Shelton with Tryon Medical Partners.

Doctors are urging people to stay home until more people can be vaccinated, especially as there’s been an increase in cases across the country.

But if that’s not an option, a COVID-19 test is your next step.

“People can have it and not know it. So getting a test before and after so you know if you need to 1. cannel your trip or quarantine there or afterwards,” Shelton said.

Dr. Shelton says testing is the only way to slow the spread as more vaccinations happen in the community.

He also says it worries him that testing has been much lower in recent weeks even though there’s there have been more cases in the community.

