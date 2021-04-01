Georgia rental aid program now accepting applications

AUGUSTA, Ga. - If you’re falling behind on rent or at risk of eviction, there is help.

The portal is open to apply for the Georgia Rental Assistance Program.

It’s for both landlords and tenants.

More than $550 million is available.

Qualified applicants must be renters, not homeowners. They must have reduced income due to COVID-19, be at risk of homelessness and have a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income.

“It really will allow us to do more than we are doing now because we do have limited funds and even though we are a CARES Act recipient, those funds will be depleted before long,” said Weldon.

