Georgia continues to draw criticism over new voting law

ATLANTA - In Georgia, three lawsuits are now challenging the state’s new voting law.

Media mogul Tyler Perry is the latest to speak out. Perry says the new law is “unconstitutional.”

Some of Georgia’s most prominent corporate leaders are beginning to more forcefully criticize the state’s sweeping new election law.

They’re acknowledging the concerns of civil rights activists and Black business executives who say the law targets non-white voters and threatens the democratic process.

Two big Atlanta-based companies -- Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola -- are also speaking out against the legislation. The chief executives have now called the law “unacceptable.” Their criticism is opening an unusual rift with Republican leaders.

“Delta’s statement finally tells the truth — even if it’s late,” said Nsé Ufot of the New Georgia Project, which has launched an ad campaign targeting major corporations.

After Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed the new law last week, Delta issued a statement promoting parts of the law such as expanded weekend voting, but said “we understand concerns remain over other provisions ... and there continues to be work ahead in this important effort.”

Chief Executive Ed Bastian was more blunt in a memo sent Wednesday to employees.

“The entire rationale for this bill was based on a lie: that there was widespread voter fraud in Georgia in the 2020 elections. This is simply not true,” Bastian wrote, alluding to former President Donald Trump’s false claims that he lost because of fraud. “Unfortunately, that excuse is being used in states across the nation that are attempting to pass similar legislation to restrict voting rights.”

The Major League Baseball Players Association also has raised the idea of moving the summer All-Star Game from the Atlanta Braves’ home stadium.

Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are defending the voting law.

The governor appeared Wednesday on Fox News, saying many of the attacks on the measure are focused on politics.

Also in the news ...

Georgia African Methodist Episcopal Bishop Reginald Jackson and faith-based leaders from across the state will hold a news conference at noon in Atlanta outside of Atlanta’s World of Coke Museum, to show their opposition to the law. To symbolically showcase Governor Kemp’s racist law, volunteers will also pass out specially branded water bottles for those in attendance. The law specifically makes it illegal to hand out water to anyone waiting in line to vote, including the elderly, according to organizers.

100 Black Men of Augusta will be hosting a virtual town hall meeting to help educate people about what’s going on with the new voting legislation and other things like voter registration. Panelists will also talk about the importance of being involved after elections are over. The meeting will be from 7-8:30 p.m., and you can register at clicking here.

Texas Republicans have begun passing sweeping new voting restrictions in America’s biggest red state. A bill the state Senate approved early Thursday included reduced options to cast ballots, limits on polling hours and more power to partisan poll watchers. A similar measure in the Texas House chamber could advance toward a full vote as soon as Thursday.

