First round of Augusta National Women’s Amateur set to resume
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first round of the second-ever Augusta National Women’s Amateur is stretching a little longer than anticipated.
On Wednesday afternoon, first-round play was suspended because of weather.
That first round will now continue today.
Players who did not finish will start back right where they left off.
The first round started at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at Champions Retreat Golf Club.
Of the 82 players in the tournament, only six are under par right now.
The rest of the field, including third-ranked amateur in the world Pauline Roussin-Bouchard was over par.
“It was a tough day for me,” Roussin-Bouchard said.
“I really handled the par 5s really, really badly. So I lost a couple shots on that. Then I mean, it was tough out there with the wind and all that.”
Katherine Smith is in the lead at 4 under par through 11 holes.
Then after that, it’s a five-way tie for second place.
Round 1 continues this morning at 7:45.
The first group will also tee off for the second round at the same time.
