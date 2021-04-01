First round of Augusta National Women’s Amateur set to resume

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The first round of the second-ever Augusta National Women’s Amateur is stretching a little longer than anticipated.

On Wednesday afternoon, first-round play was suspended because of weather .

That first round will now continue today.

Players who did not finish will start back right where they left off.

The first round started at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at Champions Retreat Golf Club.

Of the 82 players in the tournament, only six are under par right now.

The rest of the field, including third-ranked amateur in the world Pauline Roussin-Bouchard was over par.

“It was a tough day for me,” Roussin-Bouchard said.

“I really handled the par 5s really, really badly. So I lost a couple shots on that. Then I mean, it was tough out there with the wind and all that.”

Katherine Smith is in the lead at 4 under par through 11 holes.

Then after that, it’s a five-way tie for second place.

Round 1 continues this morning at 7:45.

The first group will also tee off for the second round at the same time.

