Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Strong high pressure moves in behind the front today and brings below average temperatures through Saturday. Today looks breezy, but sunny with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s and afternoon highs near 60. Winds will be out of the northwest between 15-25 mph with higher gusts. Lake wind advisories could be issued. It will feel much cooler today through Friday.

We are expecting cold temperatures tonight into early Friday morning with lows down near freezing in the mid to low 30s. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for the central and northern CSRA late tonight into Friday morning. I would hold out from planting anything until these chilly temperatures pass later this week. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the north-northwest between 8-12 mph.

Another frost/freeze looks possible Friday night into early Saturday morning. Looking sunny and nice for the weekend with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday.

Dry and seasonal weather expected to stick around most of next week. Temperatures will gradually be getting warmer next week with highs back in the 80s by Tuesday.

