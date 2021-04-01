Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies and cool temperatures expected this evening. Winds will stay breezy into tonight out of the northwest between 8-12 mph. Wind chills overnight will be dropping to the upper 20s by daybreak Friday.

FIRST ALERT | A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for most of the central and northern CSRA late tonight until 9 AM Friday. Low temperatures will bottom out in the low 30s early Friday.

Freeze Warnings are in effect for most of the CSRA early Friday morning. Low temperatures will be dropping to the low 30s. (WRDW)

Strong high pressure moves in today and brings below average temperatures through Saturday. High pressure keeps sunny skies around Friday. Winds will still be a little breezy out of the north-northwest between 10-15 mph during the day. Highs will be well below normal and stay close to 60 in the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT | Freezing temperatures look possible again Friday night into early Saturday morning. Clear skies and calm winds overnight Friday into Saturday morning will allow temperatures to bottom out in the upper 20s and low 30s. Saturday is looking beautiful with sunny skies and high temperatures a little warmer in the mid 60s. Winds will be light and variable during the day.

Sunday morning looks cold, but we should stay above freezing with low temperatures expected to remain in the mid to upper 30s. Sunday is looking like another really nice day with high temperatures back to seasonal highs in the mid to low 70s.

Dry and seasonal weather expected to stick around most of next week. Temperatures will gradually be getting warmer next week with highs back in the 80s by Tuesday.

Our next chance for rain looks to enter the forecast Thursday of next week. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.