Big-rig wreck closes I-26 for a time in Orangeburg County

This wreck closed Interstate 26 for a time in Orangeburg County.
By Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one westbound lane of I-26 reopened more than three hours after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The crash was reported at 3:44 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 151, two miles east of the Highway 33 exit. At 7:02 a.m., Trooper Tyler Tidwell reported the right lane remained blocked but the left lane had reopened.

As of just before 8 a.m., traffic cameras showed the right lane remained closed.

But troopers were still warning of a backup and encouraged drivers to find an alternative route.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said injuries were reported.

