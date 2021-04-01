AU Health seeking volunteers as it sets sights on ambitious vaccination goal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - AUGUSTA, Ga. - With Georgia opening COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to everyone 16 and older, Augusta University Health aims to continue delivering thousands of doses each week through its community clinics.

AU Health plans to provide nearly 12,000 vaccines in the 10 days leading up to Masters Week, according to Dr. Joshua Wyche, Assistant Vice President, Strategic Planning & Pharmacy.

“Donations from the Augusta National Golf Club and the Community Foundation of the CSRA have helped AU Health establish a central vaccination site on Washington Road, as well as mobile clinics throughout the region,” Wyche said. “Augusta University Health aims to honor that generosity by offering clinics as often as we can and as soon as we have the doses, but we simply cannot do it alone.”

He said the AU Health staff and Augusta University students and employees have stepped up and volunteered their time to keep the clinics running at full speed.

He said the support of the greater community is also needed to keep up the momentum.

Community volunteers can help at the clinics in the coming weeks and months as health care workers focus on providing patient care and students return to their hometowns for summer break. Clinical volunteers who can administer vaccines are especially needed.

Volunteer roles include:

Clinical volunteers, who are responsible for drawing up and administering vaccines during the vaccination clinics and must have one of the following medical designations: RN, LPN, CMA, MD, DO, NP, PA, RPh, PharmD, DD, DMD, Augusta University medical and nursing students.

Non-clinical volunteers, who are responsible for greeting clinic guests, disinfecting high-use areas and managing patient traffic flow during the vaccination clinics.

If you are interested in volunteering in any capacity, complete the AU Health COVID-19 vaccination volunteer application. This form will allow you to share your schedule availability and any special skills or certifications that may support this effort. Get more information and apply at augustahealth.org/vaccine/volunteer.

