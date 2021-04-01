Advertisement

Aggravated assault fugitive in custody after brief standoff with deputies

Terrell Green, 33.
Terrell Green, 33.(Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies have arrested a fugitive in Richmond County after a standoff this afternoon.

Deputies say 33-year-old Terrell Green was taken into custody from a residence at 2519 Drayton Drive in Augusta. He will be charged with aggravated assault and other charges.

The U.S. Marshals and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

This is the scene of Drayton Drive in Augusta.
This is the scene of Drayton Drive in Augusta.(Source: WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alpha Wildlife provided this photo of a snake that had nested inside a South Carolina...
Snake builds nest in a power outlet at S.C. home
An explosion and fire in Columbia County destroyed this 1988 Econoline van and left its...
Victim’s name, new details revealed on Columbia County van explosion, fire
Greenbrier High School
Greenbrier student sent to juvenile court over threatening message
Early voting in the Georgia Senate runoffs.
After backlash, Delta CEO calls Georgia voting law ‘unacceptable’
Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people,...
Police: Gunman knew victims in California mass shooting

Latest News

AU plants pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention at Children's Hospital of Georgia
AU plants pinwheels for Child Abuse Prevention at Children's Hospital of Georgia
I-TEAM: New lung cancer screening could save even more lives
I-TEAM: New lung cancer screening could save even more lives
As part of the American Rescue Plan, some pretty big paychecks are on their way to our local...
Millions of Rescue Plan dollars to go to helping local school districts
Millions coming to school districts from American Rescue Plan
Millions coming to school districts from American Rescue Plan