Aggravated assault fugitive in custody after brief standoff with deputies

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies have arrested a fugitive in Richmond County after a standoff this afternoon.

Deputies say 33-year-old Terrell Green was taken into custody from a residence at 2519 Drayton Drive in Augusta. He will be charged with aggravated assault and other charges.

The U.S. Marshals and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

This is the scene of Drayton Drive in Augusta. (Source: WRDW)

