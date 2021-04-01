Aggravated assault fugitive in custody after brief standoff with deputies
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies have arrested a fugitive in Richmond County after a standoff this afternoon.
Deputies say 33-year-old Terrell Green was taken into custody from a residence at 2519 Drayton Drive in Augusta. He will be charged with aggravated assault and other charges.
The U.S. Marshals and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the investigation.
