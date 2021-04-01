After fire under bridge, North Leg Road to be closed until further notice

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Leg Road is closed between Sibley Road and the Coca-Cola bottling plant, and will remain that way until further notice.

Crews made that call after a fire broke out around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

It happened at a homeless camp under the North Leg bridge.

The Augusta Fire Department reported no injuries.

But the Georgia Department of Transportation is inspecting the road to determine whether it was damaged by the fire or is safe to reopen.

A fire from a homeless encampment closed North Leg Road. (WRDW)

