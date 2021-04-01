Advertisement

After fire under bridge, North Leg Road to be closed until further notice

North Leg Road is closed between Sibley Road and the Coca-Cola bottling plant, and will remain that way until further notice.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Leg Road is closed between Sibley Road and the Coca-Cola bottling plant, and will remain that way until further notice.

Crews made that call after a fire broke out around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

It happened at a homeless camp under the North Leg bridge.

The Augusta Fire Department reported no injuries.

But the Georgia Department of Transportation is inspecting the road to determine whether it was damaged by the fire or is safe to reopen.

