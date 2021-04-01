77-year-old hurt when son shoots her with pellet gun, deputies say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was injured Thursday in Augusta when her son shot her with a pellet gun, authorities said.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said that at 10:49 a.m., deputies responded to a welfare check/mental evaluation at 3700 block of Kingsgate Drive in the Raintree subdivision off Tobacco Road.

Upon arrival, deputies found the female resident, Okche Slusser, 77, had been injured multiple times when she was shot with a pellet air rifle inside the residence, according to authorities.

The male resident, Billy Slusser, 47, was barricaded in a bedroom, according to authorities.

Deputies were able to get the woman out of the residence and she was taken to Augusta University Medical Center, according to authorities.

Billy Slusser began firing the pellet rifle at the deputies through the walls of the residence, authorities said.

Deputies were able to gain entry into the bedroom and take him into custody with the use of less-than-lethal force.

Billy Slusser was also taken to the hospital for injuries suffered while being taken into custody and some self-inflicted injuries, according to authorities.

He had several pellet guns, BB guns and knives in the bedroom with him, authorities said.

Upon his release from the hospital, he will be committed to Richmond County jail on multiple aggravated assault charges on his mother as well as the deputies who took him into custody, authorities said.

No deputies were injured, and neither of the Slussers’ injuries are life-threatening.

