South Carolina Democrats want Medicaid expansion; GOP says no

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Democratic state senators say a sweeter offer from Congress ought to be enough to get South Carolina to join 38 other states and expand Medicaid to about 200,000 more people.

But Republicans in South Carolina said the extra money for two years still isn’t enough for them to feel confident about expanding the government-run health insurance program to more people.

Senate Democrats said Tuesday that the money from the federal offer would come back in billions of dollars in growth in the health care industry and more people willing to work.

It would also return in savings from people going for health care before a problem becomes catastrophic and expensive.

