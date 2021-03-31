Advertisement

S.C. State University to resume traditional instruction in fall

South Carolina State University
South Carolina State University
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State University says classes will be back to normal for the fall 2021 semester.

S.C. State says its students will return to a traditional campus experience as the university restores full in-person classes and residency.

“Everyone at SC State is excited to get back to a sense of normalcy,” S.C. State President James E. Clark said. “We have learned a lot about how to operate with the necessary practices in place, and with widespread availability of testing and vaccinations, we now believe we can return to standard operations while still offering a safe environment.”

The challenges from COVID-19 forced colleges and universities across the country to make difficult choices for the last two academic years. S.C. State says they adopted numerous strategies to curb the spread of the virus among the campus community, including moving most instruction online.

“S.C. State never shut down,” SC State Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Learie B. Luke said. “Our faculty steadfastly responded to the pandemic by adapting instruction to a virtual delivery model. The university experience is best, however, when personal interactions occur between instructors and students, as well as between peers. The social aspects of campus life enhance what takes place in the classroom.”

S.C. State says students can apply for the fall semester on their website. The deadline to apply for fall admission is May 31.

Officials say freshmen will move into residence halls Aug. 12, followed by returning students on Aug. 13. Mandatory new student orientation will take place Aug. 13-17 and classes will begin Aug. 18.

