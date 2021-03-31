Advertisement

S.C. shelter helping homeless access stimulus checks

By Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We know some of you had trouble getting your stimulus checks, but imagine how hard it is to get one if you’re homeless.

Transitions Homeless Shelter in Columbia decided to help people who are struggling and don’t have bank accounts. They say getting the money to these people is vital to helping them get back on their feet.

And it’s not just this round of checks they’re helping with, they’ve been on this mission since last summer.

“I think it’s a ball park, but we have helped about 300 clients receive their stimulus,” said Kameisha Hepp, Vice President of Programs at Transitions.

Here in Augusta there are several organizations that assist the homeless or people at risk of becoming homeless including the Augusta Rescue Mission, Garden City Rescue Mission on Fenwick street, and the Family Promise Organization.

