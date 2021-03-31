Richmond County schools getting more than $110 million, Ossoff announces

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s day two of Sen. Jon Ossoff’s visit to Augusta.

This morning, he was at Craig-Houghton Elementary School to check out the COVID-19 vaccination site set up there.

While there, he announced $112 million from the American Rescue Plan is going to the Richmond County School System.

On Tuesday night, we were told the district is getting $117 million. We’ve reached out to get more clarification on that.

Regardless, that’s a lot of money coming in for the county.

Ossoff says with vaccines ramping up, he hopes to have schools fully operational by the fall.

“We want to encourage young people to sign up to get vaccinated,” he said, adding that the resources Congress is delivering will help safely reopen schools, leaving them in a position to fully reopen in the fall.

On Tuesday night, Ossoff met with city leaders to talk about federal funds coming to Augusta.

We spoke to him and city leaders about how they plan to use millions in federal funding heading our way, and how it could help our community long after COVID-19 is gone.

So, what is the best way to spend $84 million?

“When you compare this and the potential funding that we’re likely to receive in Augusta, it’s substantially more than the cares act funding,” said Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.

Substantially more is an understatement.

Davis says the city got about $10 million through the CARES Act. But this will be about 8 times more.

“Instead of bank bailouts, instead of tax cuts for the rich, this is direct economic relief for the working class and the middle class,” Senator Ossoff said.

And the city says they have a long list of things they’re hoping to put the money toward.

“We also see these dollars being used to outfit faculties, the municipal building, our courts, our schools with COVID preventative measures,” Davis said.

One of these preventative measures would be new air filtration systems.

The city also hopes to restore some of the reserves they dipped into during the pandemic.

“We’ve already done some things in 2020, at the top of 2021, where we’ve helped over 100 small businesses to an involvement of $1.6 million dollars,” Davis said.

And they’re making plans to use it for our homeless populations as well, offering things like mental health services and emergency shelters.

“It speaks to a higher goal of setting up some type of program in the city for homeless folks to go through to be able to get from one way of life to another. All of this accessible through supporting nonprofits who already specialize in the work,” District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson explained.

They say they hope programs like those could impact our city for decades to come.

Commissioner Johnson also said he has a virtual meeting with the White House tomorrow to present his ideas for reform to help our homeless.

Meanwhile, locally, the Richmond County school district is set to receive $117 million in relief. They tell us they’re still hammering out the details on how to use it.

