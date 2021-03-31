Advertisement

Publix to open appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations at local stores

By Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting at 7 a.m. Thursday, the online appointment reservation system will open for Moderna COVID‑19 vaccination appointments at 142 Georgia and 62 South Carolina locations.

Those include stores in Richmond, Columbia and Aiken counties.

Some pharmacy locations included in previous distributions are not included this time; however, they might receive vaccine doses in the future. Appointments to receive second doses are not impacted by any change in participating locations.

MORE | Where you can get a shot in 2-state region

Vaccinations are provided for any individual who meets state and federal requirements at the time of their appointment. Although the states of Georgia and South Carolina opened eligibility to individuals ages 16 and older, Publix Pharmacy administers the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are only authorized for those 18 years of age and older.

Vaccinations are provided by appointment only, while supplies last, through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Individuals can use the online reservation system to learn if appointments are available at their nearby store.

Appointments will be available for April 6-9.

Vaccinations are provided to eligible individuals, by appointment only, while supplies last, and at no cost to the individual. Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

