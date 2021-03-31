Parents can share opinions on redrawing Richmond County school boundaries

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County parents, this is your last chance to weigh in on plans to redraw school attendance boundaries.

The way it stands now, students at these schools would be affected:

Murphey Middle.

Richmond Hill K-8.

Wheeless Road Elementary.

Hains Elementary.

Diamond Lakes Elementary.

Willis Foreman Elementary.

There’s a virtual public hearing at 6 p.m. today.

You can call 706-826-1304 with questions or join the meeting at https://bit.ly/3cD6Zvl.

