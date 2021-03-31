Advertisement

Parents can share opinions on redrawing Richmond County school boundaries

By Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County parents, this is your last chance to weigh in on plans to redraw school attendance boundaries.

The way it stands now, students at these schools would be affected:

  • Murphey Middle.
  • Richmond Hill K-8.
  • Wheeless Road Elementary.
  • Hains Elementary.
  • Diamond Lakes Elementary.
  • Willis Foreman Elementary.

There’s a virtual public hearing at 6 p.m. today.

You can call 706-826-1304 with questions or join the meeting at https://bit.ly/3cD6Zvl.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alpha Wildlife provided this photo of a snake that had nested inside a South Carolina...
Snake builds nest in a power outlet at S.C. home
An explosion and fire in Columbia County destroyed this 1988 Econoline van and left its...
Victim’s name, new details revealed on Columbia County van explosion, fire
News 12 spotted Mel Gibson in downtown Augusta.
Filming brings Mel Gibson to Augusta — and we caught him on camera
Gavel
Ga. voting measure spurs new lawsuit as church leader hints at boycotts of Coke, Delta
Authorities investigate a deadly vehicle fire early March 29, 2021, at the Pilot gas station at...
Van fuels up, then ‘boom’; 1 dead in Columbia County

Latest News

In this Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, file photo, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks...
Georgia elections chief defends state’s new voting law
South Carolina State University
S.C. State University to resume traditional instruction in fall
S.C. residents looking for help with delays in unemployment benefits
Local churches will be opening their doors this Easter.
Local churches welcoming back worshippers this Easter