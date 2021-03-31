Parents can share opinions on redrawing Richmond County school boundaries
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County parents, this is your last chance to weigh in on plans to redraw school attendance boundaries.
The way it stands now, students at these schools would be affected:
- Murphey Middle.
- Richmond Hill K-8.
- Wheeless Road Elementary.
- Hains Elementary.
- Diamond Lakes Elementary.
- Willis Foreman Elementary.
There’s a virtual public hearing at 6 p.m. today.
You can call 706-826-1304 with questions or join the meeting at https://bit.ly/3cD6Zvl.
