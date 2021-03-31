Ossoff, Augusta leaders discuss details for American Rescue Plan funds

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Senator Jon Ossoff paid Augusta a visit tonight for a roundtable to talk about the American Rescue Plan.

We spoke to him and city leaders about how they plan to use millions in federal funding heading our way, and how it could help our community long after COVID-19 is gone.

So, what is the best way to spend $84 million?

“When you compare this and the potential funding that we’re likely to receive in Augusta, it’s substantially more than the cares act funding,” said Augusta Mayor Hardie Davis Jr.

Substantially more is an understatement.

Mayor Davis says the city got about $10 million through the CARES Act. But this will be about 8 times more.

“Instead of bank bail outs, instead of tax cuts for the rich, this is direct economic relief for the working class and the middle class,” Senator Ossoff said.

And the city says they have a long list of things they’re hoping to put the money towards.

“We also see these dollars being used to outfit faculties, the municipal building, our courts, our schools with COVID preventative measures,” Davis said.

One of these preventative measures would be new HVAC filtration systems.

The city also hopes to restore some of the reserves they dipped into during the pandemic.

“We’ve already done some things in 2020, at the top of 2021, where we’ve helped over 100 small businesses to an involvement of $1.6 million dollars,” Davis said.

And they’re making plans to use it for our homeless populations as well, offering things like mental health services and emergency shelters.

“It speaks to a higher goal of setting up some type of program in the city for homeless folks to go through to be able to get from one way of life to another. All of this accessible through supporting nonprofits who already specialize in the work,” District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson explained.

They say they hope programs like those could impact our city for decades to come.

Commissioner Johnson also said he has a virtual meeting with the White House tomorrow to present his ideas for reform to help our homeless.

Meanwhile, locally, the Richmond County school district is set to receive $117 million in relief. They tell us they’re still hammering out the details on how to use it.

Tomorrow, Senator Ossoff will be visiting Craig-Houghton Elementary to tour the vaccination site there.

