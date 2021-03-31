One person killed in crash involving log truck near Holly Hill

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was killed in a crash involving a log truck near Holly Hill on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at the intersection of U.S. 176 and South Carolina Highway 210, about eight miles west of Holly Hill.

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a log truck was traveling east on 176 while a Chevy Trailblazer was traveling north on 210.

According to Tidwell, the Trailblazer made a stop at the stop sign then proceeded at which time it was struck by the log truck. Tidwell said at the four-way intersection, there are only two-way stop signs on Highway 210.

After the crash, the log truck overturned and spilled logs over the roadway, while the Trailblazer ran off the road. A 2018 GMC pickup that was traveling west on 176 struck the logs and was damaged.

The driver of the Trailblazer died, while the other two drivers did not suffer any injuries, Tidwell said. All were wearing their seatbelts.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.