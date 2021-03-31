Advertisement

Moderna vaccine available and walk-ins accepted today at Aiken clinic

By Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Center says it has 700 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine slots open and is accepting walk-ins at its for its clinic today at the University of South Carolina Aiken’s Student Activities Center.

The clinic is taking place until 4 p.m. at 471 University Parkway.

Starting today, South Carolina will join Georgia in making doses available to everyone 16 and up. However, the Moderna vaccine isn’t approved for patients under age 18.

Participants need to wear a mask, and while walk-ins are welcome, those with appointments will not have to wait behind walk-ins to check-in. Those receiving their first dose vaccine tomorrow will be scheduled to receive their second dose on April 28.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alpha Wildlife provided this photo of a snake that had nested inside a South Carolina...
Snake builds nest in a power outlet at S.C. home
An explosion and fire in Columbia County destroyed this 1988 Econoline van and left its...
Victim’s name, new details revealed on Columbia County van explosion, fire
News 12 spotted Mel Gibson in downtown Augusta.
Filming brings Mel Gibson to Augusta — and we caught him on camera
Gavel
Ga. voting measure spurs new lawsuit as church leader hints at boycotts of Coke, Delta
Authorities investigate a deadly vehicle fire early March 29, 2021, at the Pilot gas station at...
Van fuels up, then ‘boom’; 1 dead in Columbia County

Latest News

The numbers look good for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, but there is still more work to do.
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens
COVID: WHO scientist details Wuhan investigation findings
COVID: WHO scientist details Wuhan investigation findings
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
Germany to restrict AstraZeneca use for people under 60 over clots
Augusta University Health COVID-19 vaccination van.
COVID-19 roundup: Vaccination pace picks up in CSRA, with a walk-in clinic offered