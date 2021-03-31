Moderna vaccine available and walk-ins accepted today at Aiken clinic

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Center says it has 700 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine slots open and is accepting walk-ins at its for its clinic today at the University of South Carolina Aiken’s Student Activities Center.

The clinic is taking place until 4 p.m. at 471 University Parkway.

Starting today, South Carolina will join Georgia in making doses available to everyone 16 and up. However, the Moderna vaccine isn’t approved for patients under age 18.

Participants need to wear a mask, and while walk-ins are welcome, those with appointments will not have to wait behind walk-ins to check-in. Those receiving their first dose vaccine tomorrow will be scheduled to receive their second dose on April 28.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.