Local churches welcoming back worshippers this Easter

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Last Easter left some churches with empty pews and some people worshipping from inside their cars.

“Last year, we hosted a drive-in Easter service,” said Dr. Brad Whitt, senior pastor of Abiliene Baptist Church in Martinez.

He says unlike last year, church leaders are looking forward to an in-person celebration this Easter.

“Last year … folks were just nervous,” he said. “This year, I think they’re looking for normal.”

He says that’s why the church is welcoming everyone back and expecting a large number of people.

“I think they’re ready,” he said.

“We are really looking forward to seeing all of our church family and community coming back to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus for Easter.”

At New Life Church, Executive Pastor Phillip Maxwell says more people are ready to come back.

“They’ve done their Easter shopping and they want to wear their new clothes,” he said.

He says church leaders are expecting an even bigger crowd to join them for in person service this Easter.

“We have actually installed more chairs and over 100 chairs at each campus,” he said.

At all of the church’s campuses, overflow rooms have been set up.

“People are finally getting of fed up with being home, and they’ll take any precautions to come out of the house,” he said.

The church leaders said people are ready for a season of victory like they’ve never felt before.

“Just because there was a pandemic doesn’t mean the Earth has come to an end and that god Has fallen off his throne,” Maxwell said.

That’s why church leaders are looking forward to gathering together and spreading words of inspiration.

“God has got something for you,” Maxwell said. “God has a word for you and God has a plan for your life.”

