Advertisement

Latest graphic novel about John Lewis coming in August

This Nov. 18, 2016 file photo shows Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., in the Civil Rights Room in the...
This Nov. 18, 2016 file photo shows Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., in the Civil Rights Room in the Nashville Public Library in Nashville, Tenn. The award-winning graphic novels about the congressmen and civil rights activist John Lewis will continue a year after his death. Abrams announced Tuesday that “Run: Book One” will be published Aug. 3, just over a year after Lewis died at age 80.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The award-winning series of graphic novels about congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis will continue a year after his death.

Abrams announced Tuesday that “Run: Book One” will be published Aug. 3, just over a year after Lewis died at age 80. As with the “March” trilogy, which traced Lewis’ growing involvement with the civil rights movement in the 1960s, “Run” features longtime collaborator Andrew Aydin and illustrator Nate Powell as they shape a narrative around Lewis’ reflections. Comic artist L. Fury will assist with illustrations.

“Run: Book One” begins after the signing of the Voting Rights Act in 1965.

“Lewis recounts the highs and lows of a movement fighting to harness their hard-won legal protections to become an electoral force as the Vietnam War consumes the American political landscape — all while the forces of white supremacy gather to mount a decades-long campaign to destroy the dream of the ‘Beloved Community’ that John Lewis, Dr. King, and so many others worked to build,” according to Abrams.

Lewis, Aydin and Powell shared a National Book Award in 2016 for the third volume of the “March” trilogy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities investigate a deadly vehicle fire early March 29, 2021, at the Pilot gas station at...
Van fuels up, then ‘boom’; 1 dead in Columbia County
News 12 spotted Mel Gibson in downtown Augusta.
Filming brings Mel Gibson to Augusta — and we caught him on camera
An explosion and fire in Columbia County destroyed this 1988 Econoline van and left its...
Victim’s name, new details revealed on Columbia County van explosion, fire
Graniteville man killed in North Augusta motorcycle crash
Alpha Wildlife provided this photo of a snake that had nested inside a South Carolina...
Snake builds nest in a power outlet at S.C. home

Latest News

U.S. Air Force unit helps forecast meteorology for troops in Savannah
Bystanders who witnessed George Floyd's death explain their horror and fear
Bystanders who witnessed George Floyd's death explain their horror and fear
Businesses face new challenges as Masters week brings more traffic
Businesses fear lack of employees could inhibit incoming revenue from Masters
Businesses face new challenges as Masters week brings more traffic
Businesses face new challenges as Masters week brings more traffic