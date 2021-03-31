Advertisement

Italian fugitive arrested after appearing in YouTube cooking videos

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVANA, Cuba (CNN) - An alleged mafia fugitive who had been on the run since 2014 was arrested by police in the Dominican Republic thanks to his hobby as a YouTube chef.

An amateur chef who posted videos of himself cooking on YouTube may have given away more than recipes, Italian police say.

Marc Feren Claude Biart is an alleged fugitive who, according to Italian police, was involved with drug trafficking between the Netherlands and Italy.

One Italian official said that Biart is one of the most dangerous fugitives that belong to the ‘Ndrangheta, a powerful syndicate that is believed to be responsible for about 80 percent of the cocaine that enters Europe.

For the last five years or so, Biart lived a quiet existence except for a hobby where he posted videos of him and his wife cooking on YouTube.

In the videos, you don’t see Biart’s face, but you can make out some of his distinctive tattoos, police say, and that led them to Biart and to his arrest.

Biart was sent back to Italy on Monday to face some of those charges of alleged drug trafficking.

CNN was unable to reach any of Biart’s attorneys.

Police in Italy say that since 2014 Biart has been on the run and that he may have been able to remain in hiding if not for his passion for Italian cooking, which he shared with the world.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alpha Wildlife provided this photo of a snake that had nested inside a South Carolina...
Snake builds nest in a power outlet at S.C. home
An explosion and fire in Columbia County destroyed this 1988 Econoline van and left its...
Victim’s name, new details revealed on Columbia County van explosion, fire
News 12 spotted Mel Gibson in downtown Augusta.
Filming brings Mel Gibson to Augusta — and we caught him on camera
Gavel
Ga. voting measure spurs new lawsuit as church leader hints at boycotts of Coke, Delta
Authorities investigate a deadly vehicle fire early March 29, 2021, at the Pilot gas station at...
Van fuels up, then ‘boom’; 1 dead in Columbia County

Latest News

Witness Genevieve Hansen, a Minneapolis firefighter, said the officers denied George Floyd...
Store cashier expresses ‘disbelief, guilt’ over George Floyd
Georgia voting stickers
After backlash, Delta CEO calls Georgia voting law ‘unacceptable’
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, second from right, leaves the Georgia State Capitol Building after he...
After backlash, Delta CEO says Ga. voting law ‘unacceptable’
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
EU says ‘no evidence’ to restrict use of AstraZeneca vaccine
FILE - In this March 21, 2021, file photo people view the Supreme Court building from behind...
High court sympathetic to college athletes in NCAA dispute