Hospitals face struggles with using doses as vaccine rollout expands

AIKEN, South Carolina (WRDW/WAGT) - Everyone 16 and older on both sides of the river can now sign up to get vaccinated.

South Carolina just expanded its eligibility to 16 and 17-year-olds today. Georgia made the same move last week. This is a big step in the right direction but some local health providers are worried there might be more supply than demand.

Today’s Aiken Regional Moderna vaccine clinic was walk-in only. They say it’s in an effort to get more folks from rural areas in who might have trouble scheduling appointments online.

Lately Aiken Regional has been struggling to get doses in arms, but today they were able to administer 800 vaccines. Which is 100 more than they anticipated.

Health experts in South Carolina and Georgia say we’re still far from getting back to normal, but the best way to get there is by getting your shot.

“The bottom line is we need to get more people vaccinated. We’re still looking at small percentages of people getting vaccinated. And even though we’re getting those high-risk people in high percentages we still have a large number of people that need to be vaccinated,” said Dr. Phillip Coule, Chief Medical Officer at AU Health.

Officials say we cannot let our guards down. Wearing your masks and social distancing is still just as important as getting your vaccine too.

And now that those younger groups are eligible, it’s a good time to remind you that the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine available for 16 and 17-year-olds.

The Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines are only for people 18 and older.

