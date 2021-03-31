Greenbrier student sent to juvenile court over threatening message

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Greenbrier High School student was taken to juvenile court Monday after a threatening message was found written on a classroom desk, according to authorities.

At approximately 8:45 a.m., administrators at the school discovered the words “I will kill you all” written on one of a desk, an incident report by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office states.

The school contacted the agency and investigation by the school’s administrators led them to identify the student responsible for writing the message, Principal Carla F. Shelton said in a statement on Facebook.

The student was identified by authorities as a 15-year-old female who reportedly said she didn’t mean anything by the message and had written it after she received multiple bad grades on tests, the incident report states.

Responding deputies found no present threat to students or staff, but the student was taken to juvenile court of suspicion of making a terroristic threat, according to the incident report.

“We understand situations such as this are concerning to parents, students and the greater community,” Greenbrier High School’s statement reads. “We want you to be aware that the administration of Greenbrier High School has exercised extreme diligence and taken all proper actions required by law and in the best interests of our students and our faculty. At GHS, we much appreciate our students who practice the ‘See Something, Say Something’ model. The safety of all Greenbrier High School stakeholders is our top priority.”

After being taken to juvenile court, the student was released to her mother, the according to deputies’ incident report.

News 12 reached out for further comment from the Columbia County School District, which has not responded.

The incident happened a few days after another student in the district was found with a pocket knife and a noose on campus . The 14-year-old student at Lakeside Middle School, 527 Blue Ridge Drive in Martinez, stated that he had no intent to physically harm anyone, according to deputies. He was turned over to his father.

