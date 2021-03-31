Advertisement

Georgia governor signs executive order to lift some COVID-19 restrictions

On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new executive order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Wednesday, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a new executive order amid the COVID-19 pandemic.(WALB)
By Tyria Goines
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed three executive orders extending the public health state of emergency in Georgia while planning to lift some restrictions in the state.

RELATED: Kemp in quarantine after exposure, talks easing restrictions in Georgia

Executive Order 03.31.21.01

This order extends Georgia’s Public Health State of Emergency through April 30, 2021.

Executive Order 03.31.21.02

This order extends the current COVID-19 guidance through April 7, 2021. It also provides a mechanism for allowing state agency employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine without using sick leave or annual leave

Executive Order 03.31.21.03

This order will become effective from April 8 through April 30, 2021. It will:

  • Eliminates the gatherings ban
  • Eliminates shelter-in-place requirements
  • Removes the critical infrastructure distinction and collapses all organization suggested measures into one main list, with a small number of additional industry-specific requirements remaining
  • Reduces any remaining distance requirements such as distance between parties at restaurants, bars, and movie theaters, and between patrons of group fitness classes
  • Eliminates the ability of law enforcement to close an organization for failure to comply with the executive order provisions

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alpha Wildlife provided this photo of a snake that had nested inside a South Carolina...
Snake builds nest in a power outlet at S.C. home
An explosion and fire in Columbia County destroyed this 1988 Econoline van and left its...
Victim’s name, new details revealed on Columbia County van explosion, fire
News 12 spotted Mel Gibson in downtown Augusta.
Filming brings Mel Gibson to Augusta — and we caught him on camera
Gavel
Ga. voting measure spurs new lawsuit as church leader hints at boycotts of Coke, Delta
Authorities investigate a deadly vehicle fire early March 29, 2021, at the Pilot gas station at...
Van fuels up, then ‘boom’; 1 dead in Columbia County

Latest News

See News 12's exclusive interview with Sen. Raphael Warnock
What Sen. Warnock said during exclusive interview
South Carolina homeless shelter helps homeless community access stimulus checks.
S.C. shelter helping homeless access stimulus checks
South Carolina homeless shelter helps homeless community access stimulus checks.
Helping the Homeless Access Stimulus Checks
Greenbrier High School
Greenbrier student sent to juvenile court over threatening message