Georgia governor signs executive order to lift some COVID-19 restrictions

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed three executive orders extending the public health state of emergency in Georgia while planning to lift some restrictions in the state.

Executive Order 03.31.21.01

This order extends Georgia’s Public Health State of Emergency through April 30, 2021.

Executive Order 03.31.21.02

This order extends the current COVID-19 guidance through April 7, 2021. It also provides a mechanism for allowing state agency employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine without using sick leave or annual leave

Executive Order 03.31.21.03

This order will become effective from April 8 through April 30, 2021. It will:

Eliminates the gatherings ban

Eliminates shelter-in-place requirements

Removes the critical infrastructure distinction and collapses all organization suggested measures into one main list, with a small number of additional industry-specific requirements remaining

Reduces any remaining distance requirements such as distance between parties at restaurants, bars, and movie theaters, and between patrons of group fitness classes

Eliminates the ability of law enforcement to close an organization for failure to comply with the executive order provisions

