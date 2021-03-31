Fire leads to closure of North Leg Road in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Leg Road was closed Wednesday afternoon near Harvest Point Way due to an outside fire.

The fire is contained, according to the Augusta Fire Department.

However, North Leg needed to be blocked and remained that way as of 4:15 p.m.

There is no time frame on when it will reopen.

The Georgia Department of Transportation has been called to the scene, according to fire officials.

