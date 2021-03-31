Advertisement

Filming of Mel Gibson movie will keep Augusta intersection closed for now

By Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The filming of a Mel Gibson movie is continuing in Augusta.

The intersection of Ellis and Eighth streets will now be shut down until Friday morning for the production, the filmmakers told News 12 on Wednesday.

Famed actor Mel Gibson was out on Broad Street all Monday shooting for the new movie.

At this point, no more details about the movie have been released to us.

In a letter sent to Broad Street businesses, owners had been told a section of Sixth and Eighth Streets and Seventh Street between Reynolds and Broad Street would be closed Monday for most of the day.

People were told they might be hearing gunfire for some of the scenes. News 12 video of Gibson showed him holding a gun.

