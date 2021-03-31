Advertisement

Easter Egg Drive to be Thursday in Waynesboro

Burke County Sheriff's Office
Burke County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County’s fifth annual Easter Egg Drive will be Thursday at the Burke County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

The drive-thru event will be held from 2-6 p.m. at 225 Georgia Highway 24.

Kids can receive a bag of candy, and deputies will be grilling hot dogs for guests. The Easter bunny will also make an appearance.

Sheriff’s personnel and Georgia State Patrol staff also will be on hand to conduct child safety seat inspections.

Sponsors are still needed. Call Sgt. Anthony Bennerman at 706-554-2133.

