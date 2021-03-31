Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will be moving through the area tonight. Widespread showers and isolated storms will be possible through this evening into tonight. There is a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms this afternoon/evening for the threat of strong straight line winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. Keep it here for updates.

Severe (WRDW)

Excessive Rain (WRDW)

Strong high pressure moves in behind the front Thursday and brings below average temperatures through Saturday. Thursday looks breezy, but sunny with morning lows in the mid to upper 40s and afternoon highs near 60. Winds will be out of the northwest between 15-20 mph with higher gusts. Lake wind advisories could be issued. It will feel much cooler Thursday through Friday.

We are expecting cold temperatures Thursday night into early Friday morning with lows down near freezing in the mid to low 30s. A FREEZE WATCH is in effect for the central and northern CSRA late Thursday into Friday morning. I would hold out from planting anything until these chilly temperatures pass later this week. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the north-northwest between 8-12 mph.

Another frost/freeze looks possible Friday night into early Saturday morning. Looking sunny and nice for the weekend with highs in the upper 60s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday.

Dry and seasonal weather expected to stick around most of next week. Temperatures will gradually be getting warmer next week with highs back in the 80s by Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.