Columbia County Commission sends Vision 2035 growth plan for review

COLUMBIA CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County commissioners have voted to send the county’s Vision 2035 growth and development plan for official review.

This comprehensive plan is a policy document that presents the community’s primary goals for achieving its vision for growth and development over the next 15 years.

The updated plan will now go before the Central Savannah Regional Commission and Department of Community Affairs for their official review of the plan. They have 30 to 45 days to submit any comments that would be considered either major or minor revisions.

After their review and discussion of any recommended major revisions, the next step would be to adopt the plan by June 30 of this year.

You can view the contents of the plan online on the Columbia County government website or click the link below.

VISION 2035: A COMPREHENSIVE PLAN

